Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brunswick worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $89.32. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

