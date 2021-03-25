Brown Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

LLY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.50. 10,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.