Brown Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $150.10. 199,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,489,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

