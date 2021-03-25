Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

