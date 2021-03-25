Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 112 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,387.85 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $435.04 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8,673.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,693.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,500.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

