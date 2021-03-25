Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 52,678 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.06 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

