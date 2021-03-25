Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

CDLX opened at $115.59 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $289,278.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,456,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,411 shares of company stock worth $5,928,321 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

