Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 350.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

