Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,592 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,685,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $180.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.57. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.