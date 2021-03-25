Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

