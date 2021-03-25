Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

