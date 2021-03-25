Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,612,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

