Brokers Set Expectations for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Johnson Matthey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

