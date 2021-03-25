Brokers Set Expectations for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.48) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

