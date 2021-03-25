Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Target Price at $228.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $90.63 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

