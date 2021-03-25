Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Target Price at $228.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $90.63 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.13.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
