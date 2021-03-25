Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $48.58

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. 668,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,976. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

