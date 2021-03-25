Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $122.00

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $142.68. 1,274,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40. Aptiv has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

