Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,479. The company has a market cap of $542.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $35.85.
In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $284,000.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
