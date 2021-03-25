Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,479. The company has a market cap of $542.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $284,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

