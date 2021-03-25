Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $23.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $26.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $132.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

ARDX traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,457. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $605.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

