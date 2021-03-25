Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts Sells 174,326 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

