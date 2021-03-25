Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of BHF opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

