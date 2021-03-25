Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.
Shares of BHF opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $48.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.