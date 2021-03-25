Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $170,341.98 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MNRL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 755,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 2.45.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.