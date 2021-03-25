Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $170,341.98 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MNRL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 755,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

