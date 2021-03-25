BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

BBIO opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $45,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

