Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.