BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.