Bonk (BONK) Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $36,334.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.00453617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00057760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00179157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.00765028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00075097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonk Token Profile

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.