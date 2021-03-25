Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Up 2.4%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.46. 4,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.