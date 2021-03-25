Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Up 2.4%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.46. 4,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $707.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period.
About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
