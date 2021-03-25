BOLT Trading Up 29.2% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and $1.70 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.00630321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023782 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.