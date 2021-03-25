BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BHI opened at GBX 91.76 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.33. BMO UK High Income has a 12-month low of GBX 62.80 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83.
About BMO UK High Income
