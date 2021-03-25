BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BHI opened at GBX 91.76 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.33. BMO UK High Income has a 12-month low of GBX 62.80 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83.

About BMO UK High Income

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

