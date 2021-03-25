Blank Wallet Market Cap Achieves $15.88 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 55% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.24 or 0.00458942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00056814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00167576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.00769454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00074509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,486 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.