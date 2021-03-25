Blake Russell Sells 756 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $141.41 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

