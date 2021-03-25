BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) versus Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Head-To-Head Survey

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 13.74 $36.15 million $1.98 10.06 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 9.56% 11.79% 4.83% BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $15.92, suggesting a potential downside of 20.10%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc was formed on March 16, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.