BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (MZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

MZA opened at $14.51 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.