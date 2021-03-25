BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (MZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
MZA opened at $14.51 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.