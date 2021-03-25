BlackRock Inc. Purchases 63,207 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Harrow Health worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 196.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Harrow Health stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.