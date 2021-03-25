BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Territorial Bancorp worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of TBNK opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

