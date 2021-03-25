BlackRock Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,143,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

MXI stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $88.13.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

