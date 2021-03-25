BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.72% of Hercules Capital worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

