BlackRock Inc. Acquires 80,385 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intevac worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.