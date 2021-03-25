BlackRock Inc. Acquires 60,964 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.30% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

