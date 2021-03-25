BlackRock Inc. Acquires 50,393 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of LCNB worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Creative Planning raised its holdings in LCNB by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter worth $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in LCNB by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $223.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

