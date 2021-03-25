Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,445 shares during the period. Black Knight accounts for 1.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 1.17% of Black Knight worth $161,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.88. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,834. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

