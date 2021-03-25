BIZZCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $3.32 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $278,748.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00049705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00632713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00063331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00023805 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,355,725 coins. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

