Bitcoin Gold Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $33.70 or 0.00064386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $590.26 million and approximately $143.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00232693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

