BiomX (PHGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect BiomX to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BiomX in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

