BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BLFS opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,399.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,239 shares of company stock valued at $18,029,575 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 116,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

