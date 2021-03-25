Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading 3% Higher

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.48 and last traded at $156.48. Approximately 17,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,508,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.96.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,036 shares of company stock worth $24,237,995. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

