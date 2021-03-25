Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $9.84. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 38,658 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

In other news, CEO Big Cypress Holdings Llc bought 417,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,172,000.00. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

