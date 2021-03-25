BidiPass 24-Hour Volume Tops $127,219.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 178.8% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $940,645.06 and approximately $127,219.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023796 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

