Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 4,436 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

