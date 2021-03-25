Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 148,324 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148,324 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.